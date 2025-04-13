The Von Haessler Doctrine is giving you a chance to win Nitty Gritty Dirt Band tickets!

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

For nearly six decades, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has entertained audiences with their top-shelf musicianship and timeless hits. Now the time has come for the band who has carried a torch for American country and roots music to say so long to the highways and byways they’ve crossed an unimaginable number of times throughout their career.

Listen for a chance to win tickets to see the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band All the Good Times: The Farewell Tour on August 28, 2025 at Atlanta Symphony Hall.

Tickets are on sale at TicketMaster.com.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-872-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/14/2025 - 04/18/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Nitty Gritty Dirt Band All the Good Times: The Farewell Tour on August 28, 2025 at Atlanta Symphony Hall (Minimum approx. retail value: $79.00 based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!