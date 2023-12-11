The Von Haessler Doctrine Has Your First Chances to Win Ticket to See Def Leppard and Journey!

Two of rock’s most iconic and influential bands, JOURNEY and DEF LEPPARD, have announced next summer’s hottest co-headlining stadium tour. Registration for access to presale tickets opens on Thursday, December 7 at 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT. Sign up at www.defleppardjourney2024.com. Citi is the official card of the tour and cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, December 13 at 10 AM Local time through the Citi Entertainment program (for complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com).

General public onsale is Friday, December 15 at 10 AM Local time at TicketMaster.com





List all week, to The Von Haessler Doctrine for a chance to win tickets before you can buy them, to see Def Leppard & Journey at Truist Park on July 13, 2024

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/11/2023 - 12/15/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Def Leppard & Journey at Truist Park on July 13, 2024. (Minimum approx. retail value: $80.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2023 Cox Media Group