The Von Haessler Doctrine has your chance to win two 4-day passes to Road Atlanta!

Road Atlanta

Listen to The Von Haessler Doctrine for a chance to win two 4-day passes to the 2025 Motul Petit Le Mans Admission at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on October 8-11!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/22/2025-09/26/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) 4-day passes to the 2025 Motul Petit Le Mans Admission at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on October 8-11. (ARV: minimum $233.00, based on seating) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 3030

©2025 Cox Media Group