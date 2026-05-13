The Von Haessler Doctrine has your chance to win tickets to Fred Armisen!

Fred Armisen

This Thursday and Friday, The Von Haessler Doctrine is giving you the chance to win two tickets to Fred Armisen: Comedy For Musicians But Everyone Is Welcome at The Tabernacle on October 3, 2026!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-872-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/14/26-05/15/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Two (2) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Fred Armisen: Comedy For Musicians But Everyone Is Welcome at The Tabernacle on October 3, 2026. (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2026 Cox Media Group

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