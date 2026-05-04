The Von Haessler Doctrine has your chance to win tickets to Dave Matthews Band!

Dave Matthews band at Ameris bank Amphitheater

This week, The Von Haessler Doctrine is giving you the chance to win two tickets to Dave Matthews Band: Summer Tour 2026 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on May 15!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-872-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/04/26-05/08/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Dave Matthews Band: Summer Tour 2026 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on May 15. (Minimum approx. retail value: $140.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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