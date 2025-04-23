The Von Haessler Doctrine has your chance to win tickets before you can buy them!

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams just announced his Roll with the Punches tour with special guest Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo on November 6, at Gas South Arena. Listen to The Von Haessler Doctrine for a chance to win tickets before they go on sale.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 2 at TicketMaster.com.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-872-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/23/2025 - 04/25/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Three (3) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Bryan Adams: Roll with the Punches on November 6, 2025, at Gas South Arena(Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00 based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group