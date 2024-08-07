The Von Haessler Doctrine Has Your Chance to Win Crowded House Tickets!

Crowded House

All week, The Von Haessler Doctrine has your chance to win a pair of tickets to Crowded House - Gravity Stairs Tour on August 30 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/7/2024 - 8/9/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Two (2) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Crowded House - Gravity Stairs Tour on August 30 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. (Minimum approx. retail value: $68.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2024 Cox Media Group