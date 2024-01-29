The Von Haessler Doctrine has your chance to see Bill Maher

JUST ANNOUNCED: Bill Maher is bringing his WTF? Tour to Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, September 7! Tickets go on-sale this Friday, Feb 2 at 10amListen to the Von Haessler Doctrine and be among the first to win tickets before they go on sale.

Tickets are on sale this Friday at TicketMaster.com

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 1/29/2024 - 2/2/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Two (2) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Bill Maher at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, September 7. (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2023 Cox Media Group