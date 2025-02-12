The Von Haessler Doctrine has your chance at Barenaked Ladies tickets!

Barenaked Ladies

Listen to The Von Haessler Doctrine this week and you could win a pair of tickets to see Barenaked Ladies on June 3, 2025 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park.

Tickets go on sale 10am Friday, February 14 at LiveNation.com.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/10/2025 - 02/14/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Barenaked Ladies on June 3, 2025 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. (Minimum approx. retail value: $150 based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group