Win Tickets to Blackberry Smoke: The Mark Arum Show

Blackberry Smoke

All week listen to The Mark Arum Show for your chance to see Blackberry Smoke on August 23, 2024 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre. Listen for the cue to call for a chance to win!

Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/20/2024 - 5/24/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five(5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Blackberry Smoke on August 23, 2024 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre.(Minimum ARV: $100.00 depending on seating) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 3030

