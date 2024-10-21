The Von Haessler Doctrine has ticket to METALLICA - M72 World Tour!

Metallica 800x419

Listen to The Von Haessler Doctrine for a chance to win tickets to see METALLICA - M72 World Tour with special guest Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies on June 3, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/21/24 - 10/25/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Two (2) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to METALLICA - M72 World Tour with special guest Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies on June 3, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (ARV: Minimum of $358.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!