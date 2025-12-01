The Von Haessler Doctrine has another round of tickets to Guns N’ Roses!

Rockin' Birthday Bash: Guns N' Roses

Listen to The Von Haessler Doctrine this week and you could win a pair of tickets to Guns n’ Roses on September 19, 2026 at Truist Park.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/1/25 - 12/5/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Three (3) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Guns n’ Roses on September 19, 2026 at Truist Park. (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00 based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

