Stuff the Bus: Donate School Supplies on July 27

Stuff The Bus 2024 Atlanta

Join us, along with WSB-TV Channel 2, The Family 2 Family Project and The Children’s Restoration Network (CRN) announce the return of Stuff the Bus as we provide local students living in foster care and group homes with new backpacks filled with age-appropriate school supplies.

Stuff the Bus donations will be collected from the community 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at eight metro Atlanta locations.

WHERE TO DONATE: Donors will find a yellow school bus with a #Stuff the Bus banner at these 8 Family 2 Family underwriter locations:

· Channel 2, WSB-TV: 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Midtown

1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Midtown American Signature Furniture : 840 Barrett Pkwy, Kennesaw 30144

: 840 Barrett Pkwy, Kennesaw 30144 American Signature Furniture: 3900 Venture Drive, Duluth 30094

3900 Venture Drive, Duluth 30094 Delta Community Credit Union: 3250 Riverwood Parkway, Vinings 30339

3250 Riverwood Parkway, Vinings 30339 Kroger: 1310 Powers Ferry Rd., Marietta 30067

1310 Powers Ferry Rd., Marietta 30067 Kroger: 6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth 30097

6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth 30097 Kroger: 3425 Cascade Rd SW 30311

3425 Cascade Rd SW 30311 Kroger: 2875 North Decatur Rd, Decatur 30033

WHAT TO DONATE:

New youth and adult backpacks, pencils, pens, markers, crayons, mechanical pencils, planners, erasers and rulers, small calculators, spiral notebooks, glue sticks highlighters, pencil sharpeners and boxes, pocket folders and three ring binders, index cards and safety scissors.

Channel 2 Action News covers the campaign throughout the day on Saturday. Viewers can also follow the station’s coverage on wsbtv.com, its Facebook page, on Twitter (Hashtag: #StufftheBus), and Instagram.

The Family 2 Family Project

The Family 2 Family Project is the longest running station-wide public service initiative in Georgia and is proudly underwritten by American Signature Furniture, Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia Natural Gas, The Kroger Company, and Wellstar Health System

The Children’s Restoration Network

Children’s Restoration Network, or CRN, was founded in 1993 to address the lack of services for homeless children. Today the nonprofit works with more than one hundred shelters and group homes in nineteen counties. CRN’s programs are specifically designed to provide the mothers and children we serve with physical, academic, and emotional support to help them build brighter futures and ease their transition through homelessness.