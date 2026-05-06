Pick your ticket Thursday with Mark Arum!

Summer Live 2026

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Hurry, Offer Valid through May 7th! Get tickets here!

Mark Arum has you chance to choose what concert you want to go to. Each hour we’ll giveaway a pair of tickets to any concert listed below until supplies runout.

Only 2 pairs available per concert:

Chicago – July 17 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

– July 17 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre John Mellencamp - August 1 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

- August 1 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Logic & G-Eazy – October 9 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

– October 9 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Santana & Doobie Brothers – July 9 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

– July 9 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Guns & Roses – September 19 at Truist Park

– September 19 at Truist Park Tim McGraw – September 24 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

– September 24 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Toto – August 2 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

– August 2 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Weird Al – May 31 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

– May 31 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Lynard Skynard – July 23 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

– July 23 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Train – July 11 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

– July 11 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Motley Crue – August 12 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

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