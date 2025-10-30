Mark Arum’s Halloween Help

Halloween Help

As SNAP benefits expire this weekend, Mark Arum and 95.5 WSB are helping a family in need.

If you are losing SNAP benefits due to the government shutdown, enter your info below and tell us about your circumstances.

One person will be chosen to receive a $500 Publix Gift Card to fill up their kitchen.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/30/25–11/3/25. Open to legal GA res.; 18+. To enter, visit wsbradio.com/contests or the WSB App (free) and complete entry form. Std. data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: wsbradio.com/contests . Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group