The Mark Arum Show is giving you a chance to win tickets to see The Marley Brothers!

The Marley Brothers

The Marley Brothers, Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Julian Marley, Ky-Mani Marley, and Damian Marley are performing together on The Legacy Tour; which will stop in Atlanta at the Lakewood Amphitheatre on October 3, 2024. Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com





Listen to The Mark Arum Show all week for a chance to win!

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/23/2024 - 9/27/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour at Lakewood Amphitheatre on October 3, 2024. (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

