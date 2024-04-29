The Mark Arum Show Is Giving You A Chance to See Hans Zimmer

Listen all week to The Mark Arum show for your chance to win tickets to see Hans Zimmer on September 6, 2024 at Gas South Arena. Tickets are on sale now at TicketMaster.com.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/29/2024 - 5/3/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Hans Zimmer on September 6, 2024 at Gas South Arena. (Minimum approx. retail value: $70.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2023 Cox Media Group