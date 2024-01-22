The Mark Arum Show Has Your First Shot at Doobie Brothers Tickets

The Doobie Brothers are going on tour with special guest The Robert Cray Band. Listen all week to The Mark Arum show for your chance to win tickets to the show before they go on sale on Friday, January 26 at 10 AM at LiveNation.com.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

