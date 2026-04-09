The Mark Arum Show has your chance to win tickets to Yacht Rock Revue!

Yacht Rock Revue WSB

This week, listen to The Mark Arum Show on 95.5 WSB from 9a-12n for your chance to win two tickets to Willie Nelson & Family at Synovus Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park on April 23!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-872-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/09/26-04/15/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Yacht Rock Revue at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on April 25th. (Minimum approx. retail value: $92.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2026 Cox Media Group

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