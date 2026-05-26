The Mark Arum Show has your chance to win tickets to see Weird Al!

Weird Al

Listen to The Mark Arum Show on 95.5 WSB from 9a-12n this week for your chance to win two tickets to see Weird Al at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on May 31st.

That’s not all...one lucky winner will be selected to be the grand prize winner of meet and greet passes to meet Weird Al!

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/26/2026 - 05/29/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Weird Al at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on May 31, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $35.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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