The Mark Arum Show has your chance to win tickets to see Heart!

HEART

Listen to The Mark Arum Show on 95.5 WSB from 9a-12n this week for your chance to win two tickets to Heart at Gas South Arena on February 15, 2026 with special guest Lucinda Williams.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/13/2025 - 10/17/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Heart at Gas South Arena on February 15, 2026 with special guest Lucinda Williams. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group