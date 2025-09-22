The Mark Arum Show has your chance to win tickets to see Andrea Bocelli!

Andrea Bocelli

Listen to The Mark Arum Show on 95.5 WSB from 9a-12n this week for your chance to win two tickets to Andrea Bocelli at Gas South Arena on October 11, 2025.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/22/2025 - 09/26/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Andrea Bocelli at Gas South Arena on October 11, 2025. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

