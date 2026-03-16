The Mark Arum Show has your chance to win tickets to Melissa Etheridge & Wynonna Judd!

Wynonna Judd & Melissa Etheridge

This week, listen to The Mark Arum Show on 95.5 WSB from 9a-12n for your chance to win tickets to Melissa Etheridge & Wynonna Judd: Raised On Radio Tour at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park on August 7!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/16/26-03/20/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Melissa Etheridge & Wynonna Judd: Raised On Radio Tour at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park on August 7. (Minimum approx. retail value: $150.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2026 Cox Media Group