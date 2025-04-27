The Mark Arum Show has your chance to win tickets to Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer

Listen to The Mark Arum Show on 95.5 WSB from 9a-12n this week for your chance to win two tickets to Hans Zimmer on September 11, 2025 at Gas South Arena.

Tickets on sale May 2 at Ticketmaster.com

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-872-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/28/2025 - 05/02/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Hans Zimmer on September 11, 2025 at Gas South Arena. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

