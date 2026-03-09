The Mark Arum Show has your chance to win tickets to Eagles!

The Eagles Atlanta Tour Date

This week, listen to The Mark Arum Show on 95.5 WSB from 9a-12n for your chance to win tickets to Eagles: The Long Goodbye Act III with special guest Tedeschi Trucks Band on May 5, 2026 at Truist Park.

Over 50+ years of touring, the Eagles have performed more than 1,000 concerts around the world, accounting for 16 million tickets, and have consistently ranked in the Top 10 of both concert industry publications, Billboard and Pollstar. The Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – are welcoming GRAMMY Award-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band as special guests for these shows.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/09/26-03/13/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Eagles: The Long Goodbye Act III with special guest Tedeschi Trucks Band on May 5, 2026 at Truist Park.. (Minimum approx. retail value: $200.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

