The Mark Arum Show has your chance to win tickets to The Beach Boys!

The Beach Boys

This week, listen to The Mark Arum Show on 95.5 WSB from 9a-12n for your chance to win tickets to The Beach Boys at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on July 17!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/23/26-03/27/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to The Beach Boys at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on July 17. (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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