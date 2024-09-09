Mark Arum has your chance to win tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Lost Christmas Eve

Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2024

Listen to The Mark Arum Show this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Lost Christmas Eve at Gas South Arena on December 15 at 7pm.

Tickets will go on sale September 13 at 10am. A limited number of specially priced $49.99* tickets will be available for one week or while supplies last.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

This year marks a triple celebration: 20 years of their beloved rock opera “THE LOST CHRISTMAS EVE,” reaching their 20 millionth concertgoer, and surpassing a phenomenal $20 million donated to charity.

TSO remains true to the vision of their late founder, Paul O’Neill, by being one of rock’s most generous bands. This year, the band will surpass a staggering $20 million donated to charity, a testament to their ongoing commitment to philanthropy. This generosity is fueled by their tradition of donating at least $1 from every ticket sold. That means with their 20 millionth fan attending a show on this tour, TSO will be hitting not just a concert attendance record, but a charitable milestone as well.

This year’s tour marks the grand return of “THE LOST CHRISTMAS EVE” to the stage for the first time since 2013. Expect an all-new, dazzling spectacle packed with pyrotechnics, lasers, and the incredible storytelling synonymous with TSO. The celebration continues with a high-energy second set featuring the group’s greatest hits and fan favorites.

* plus applicable taxes and fees

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/9/2024-9/13/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Lost Christmas Eve at Gas South Arena on December 15, 2024 at 7pm. (Minimum ARV: $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.