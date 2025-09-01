Mark Arum has your chance to win tickets to see Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan

Listen all week for a chance to win tickets to see Jim Gaffigan at Atlanta Symphony Hall on September 12, 2025 with Mark Arum!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-872-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/6/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. A maximum of Five(5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Jim Gaffigan at Atlanta Symphony Hall on September 12, 2025. (Minimum approx. retail value: $104.00 based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

