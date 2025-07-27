Mark Arum has your chance to win tickets to see Bryan Adams!

Bryan Adams

Listen to The Mark Arum Show this week and you could win a pair of tickets to Bryan Adams on November 6 at Gas South Arena

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/28/2025 - 08/01/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Bryan Adams on November 6 at Gas South Arena. (Minimum approx. retail value: $92.00 based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2024 Cox Media Group