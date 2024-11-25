Mark Arum has your chance to win tickets to see B-52s in Athens!

Listen to The Mark Arum this week and you could win a pair of tickets to The B-52′s at The Classic Center Arena on Saturday, December 14, with of Montreal and DJ Cummerbund.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10am ET at ClassicCenter.com.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/25/2024 - 11/27/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Three (3) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see The B-52′s at The Classic Center Arena on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at Classic Center in Athens, GA. (Minimum approx. retail value: $83.00 based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

