Mark Arum has your chance to win tickets to see Alice Cooper and Judas Priest!

JUDAS PRIEST AND ALICE COOPER

All week, Mark Arum is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Alice Cooper and Judas Priest on September 18, 2025 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-872-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/08/2025 - 09/12/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Alice Cooper and Judas Priest on September 18, 2025 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $98.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

