Mark Arum has your chance to win tickets to the Outlaw Music Festival

This week, Mark Arum is giving you a chance to win tickets to see the Outlaw Music Festival at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 25, 2025, featuring Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Turnpike Troubadours, Charles Wesley Godwin, and Willow Avalon.

Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/24/2025 - 02/28/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Outlaw Music Festival at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 25, 2025 (Minimum approx. retail value: $134.40 based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

