Mark Arum has your chance to win tickets to Cirque du Soleil!

Cirque du Soleil 1

Listen to The Mark Arum Show this week and you could win a pair of tickets to Cirque du Soleil on November 20 located Under the Big Top at Atlantic Station.

Tickets are on sale at CirqueDuSoleil.com. Performing November 6 - December 14.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/11/2025 - 08/15/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Cirque du Soleil on November 20 located Under the Big Top at Atlantic Station. (Minimum approx. retail value: $140.00 based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2024 Cox Media Group