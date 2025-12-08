Mark Arum has your chance to win a Spa Sydell Gift Card!

Spa Sydell

Listen to The Mark Arum Show this Monday-Wednesday and you could win a $100 gift card to Spa Sydell!

Pamper your loved ones this holiday season! Gift cards and e-gift cards now available at SpaSydell.com

And purchase $150 in gift cards to receive a $50 bonus card!

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/08/25 - 12/12/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) $100 gift card to Spa Sydell. (ARV: $100.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

