Mark Arum has your chance to tickets to see Paul Simon!

Paul Simon 2026

JUST ANNOUNCED: Paul Simon: A Quiet Celebration in concert at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park on July 13! Tickets available this Friday at 10am on Ticketmaster.com!

Listen to The Mark Arum Show for a chance to win tickets before the go on sale.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 01/28/25-01/30/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Paul Simon: A Quiet Celebration in concert at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park on July 13, 2026. (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

