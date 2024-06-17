Mark Arum has tickets to the Straight No Chaser Tour!

Initially formed at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser emerged at the forefront of the modern day a cappella movement, and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams on Pandora alone, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide.

This week, Mark Arum has your chance to win tickets to Straight No Chaser: Top Shelf on December 27, 2024 at Fox Theatre.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/17/2024 - 6/21/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Two (2) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Straight No Chaser: Top Shelf on December 27, 2024 at Fox Theatre. (Minimum approx. retail value: $150.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

