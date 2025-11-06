Free Turkey Tuesday: Mark Arum has your chance to win a free Thanksgiving turkey!

FREE TURKEY TUESDAY

Reliable Heating & Air has partnered with the Mark Arum Show to give you a chance to win Thanksgiving turkey and groceries! courtesy of Reliable Heating & Air.

Listen to The Mark Arum Show every Tuesday from now until November 25, and you could win a $50 grocery store gift card, courtesy of Reliable Heating & Air!

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. TUESDAYS 11/11/2025 - 11/25/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Fifteen (15) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) $50 grocery store gift card, courtesy of Reliable Heating & Air. (Approx. retail value: $50.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2024 Cox Media Group