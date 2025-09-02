Enter for a chance to win two VIP passes to Road Atlanta’s Motul Petit Le Mans!

Road Atlanta

Enter for a chance to win two VIP Discover IMSA passes to the Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on October 11!

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/02/2025 5:00am ET – 09/28/2025 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at WSBRadio.com. On or about September 28, 2025 Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Two (2) VIP Discover IMSA passes to the Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on October 11. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, (ARV: $200.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

