ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN OUTLAW FESTIVAL TICKETS

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to Outlaw Festival with performances by Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, and Robert Plant on June 21 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.









NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/1/2024 5:00 AM ET – 4/14/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at WSBRadio.com. On or about April 15, 2024 Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Two (2) tickets to Outlaw Festival on June 21 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, (ARV: $400.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2022 Cox Media Group