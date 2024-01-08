Enter For a Chance to See Lewis Black

Enter below for a chance to see Lewis Black: Goodbye Yeller Brick Road, The Final Tour on April 21, 2024 at Buckhead Theatre.

Tickets on sale at TicketMaster.com


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/8/2024 5:00am ET – 1/21/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at WSBRadio.com . On or about January 24, 2024 Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Four (4) tickets to see Lewis Black on April 21, 2024 at Buckhead Theatre . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, (ARV: $336.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!