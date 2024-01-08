Enter For a Chance to See Lewis Black

Enter below for a chance to see Lewis Black: Goodbye Yeller Brick Road, The Final Tour on April 21, 2024 at Buckhead Theatre.

Tickets on sale at TicketMaster.com





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/8/2024 5:00am ET – 1/21/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at WSBRadio.com . On or about January 24, 2024 Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Four (4) tickets to see Lewis Black on April 21, 2024 at Buckhead Theatre . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, (ARV: $336.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2023 Cox Media Group