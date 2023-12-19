Enter For A Chance to See Chicago and Earth, Wind, & Fire!

Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire: Heart & Soul Tour 2024 is set to stop in Atlanta on August 19, 2024 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. Enter below for a chance to win four tickets for yourself and three guests. Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com.


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/18/2023 5:00am ET – 12/31/2023 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at WSBRadio.com . On or about January 4, 2023, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Four (4) tickets to see Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire: Heart & Soul Tour 2024 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on August 19, 2024 . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, (ARV: $336.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!