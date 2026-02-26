The Eagles are back on tour and Mark Arum has your chance to win tickets!

The Eagles Atlanta Tour Date

Listen to The Mark Arum Show for your first chances to win tickets to see the Eagles: The Long Goodbye Act III with special guest Tedeschi Trucks Band on May 5, 2026 at Truist Park.

Over 50+ years of touring, the Eagles have performed more than 1,000 concerts around the world, accounting for 16 million tickets, and have consistently ranked in the Top 10 of both concert industry publications, Billboard and Pollstar. The Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – are welcoming GRAMMY Award-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band as special guests for these shows.

To participate in the Eagles Artist Presale on Tuesday, March 3 at 10 am, fans must sign up at https://eagles.com by Monday, March 2 at 10 am ET. No codes are needed – access is tied to your Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Additional presale opportunities begin on Thursday, March 5 at 10 am.

Limited VIP Ticket Packages are available now at https://eagles.com and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking, and more.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/25/26-02/27/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Three (3) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Eagles: The Long Goodbye Act III with special guest Tedeschi Trucks Band on May 5, 2026 at Truist Park.. (Minimum approx. retail value: $200.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

