Ashley Frasca has your chance to win tickets to of “Out There: A National Parks Story”

Out There A National Parks Story

Listen to Green and Growing this Saturday and you could win a pair of tickets to The Atlanta Premiere of “Out There: A National Parks Story” at Marietta Performing Arts Center on Sunday, September 7.

Attend the Atlanta / Georgia premiere of Out There: A National Parks Story, a documentary by a rising young filmmaker Brendan Hall. This nationally acclaimed 75-minute film covers Brendan’s seven-year, 10,000-mile road trip. What begins as a summer road trip becomes an odyssey, capturing untold stories of those who protect, visit, and find healing in the parks. Through intimate interviews, breathtaking cinematography, and a profound original music score, Out There uncovers a deeply human portrait of the parks - revealing them as places of reflection, resilience, and connection across generations and cultures. A stunning visual tribute and grassroots love letter, Out There reimagines what it means to find belonging in the natural world, and the power of public lands to bring us back to ourselves.

Brendan will introduce his film and will be part of a Q&A session at the end of the film.

This event is a fundraiser for the Friends of Kennesaw Mountain, a 501(c)3 non-profit supporting Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. More information about the Friends can be found at https://friendsofkmnbp.org/.

The trailer for the film can be found here.

The doors open to all attendees at 4:00 pm. VIP Ticket Holders will get exclusive backstage access to meet Brendan from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm, and reserved seating during the film.

