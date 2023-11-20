THANK YOU: 95.5 WSB Triple Team Traffic Food Drive Benefiting Atlanta Community Food Bank

Thanks to your generosity, we collected 600 pounds of food and over $1,800 for the Atlanta Community Food Bank at Publix at Alpharetta (11800 Haynes Bridge Rd) on Tuesday, November 22 from 4pm-7pm!

Your donations will provide almost 3,500 meals for food insecure families throughout Georgia.

The first 25 people who drop off a bag on non-perishable donations will receive two tickets to KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities, by Cirque du Soleil under The Big Top at Atlantic Station! The show is now playing through December 24th.

>>Still want to help? CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Our community faces one of the highest levels of food insecurity in the nation—meaning that our neighbors often struggle to put food on the table, and that their access to nutritious food is limited by a lack of money and other resources. And the need continues to grow. One-in-seven children in metro Atlanta and north Georgia lives in food insecure households — meaning they don’t know where their next meal will come from. One-in-nine Georgians struggle with hunger. These folks include children, seniors, and hardworking families. Each year, an estimated 715,000 (or 1 in 8) people in metro Atlanta and north Georgia turn to Food Bank partner agencies for food. Clients visit agencies an average of 8 times a year.

About Atlanta Community Food Bank:

The Atlanta Community Food Bank distributes enough food for over 96 million meals each year and distributes to more than 700 nonprofit partner agencies serving families and individuals in 29 metro Atlanta and north Georgia counties. The Atlanta Community Food Bank has an incredible legacy of mobilizing the food, people, and big ideas needed to create a movement to end hunger across metro Atlanta and north Georgia. The Atlanta Community Food Bank’s strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency has earned another 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. The 4-star rating is the highest grade awarded by Charity Navigator. Only 3% of Rated Charities Have Received a 4-Star Rating for nine (9) Consecutive Years. For nine consecutive years, the Food Bank has earned 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator.

95% of every dollar donated to the Food Bank goes right back into the community. Supporters can trust that their donations are going to an ethical charity when they invest in one of the Southeast’s largest hunger-relief organizations. Every $1 helps provide up to 4 meals for hungry children, hardworking families & struggling seniors. For every dollar spent, 95 cents (including the value of all donated food) goes directly to services in the community that feed hungry people.

The Food Bank is building a stronger community free of hunger. We need you to help us get there.



