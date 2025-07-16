What to know about the killings of an 'American Idol' music supervisor and her husband in LA

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Los Angeles police officers conducting a welfare check at a home on Monday discovered two bodies inside with gunshot wounds. The victims were identified as Robin Kaye, a longtime music supervisor for "American Idol," and her husband, Thomas Deluca. A day later, police arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the killings.

Here's what to know about the case.

Welfare check

Officials said someone who hadn't heard from Kaye and Deluca in several days requested that police check out their residence in the Encino neighborhood, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Officers entered the house Monday afternoon and found a man and woman shot to death. Homicide detectives were called.

The victims were identified on Tuesday as Kaye and Deluca, both 70.

The couple owned their home in the upscale suburb of the San Fernando Valley, according to public records.

Suspect arrested

Raymond Boodarian, 22, was arrested “without incident” Tuesday afternoon, police said in a statement.

Investigators believe Boodarian was burglarizing the home several days earlier while the couple was away. Police had been called to the residence on July 10 but found no signs of trouble or forced entry. Now, detectives suspect that Boodarian managed to get into the house through an unlocked door and was surprised by Kaye and Deluca.

“The victims returned home while the suspect was inside their residence, and a confrontation ensued, which resulted in the suspect taking their lives,” the police statement says. “The victims succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds, and the suspect fled from the residence on foot.”

Officers interviewed friends and family, reviewed numerous surveillance videos, and recovered evidence of a homicide at scene, officials said.

Boodarian had not yet been assigned a public defender as of Tuesday evening and could not be reached for comment.

A television veteran

Kaye had been with “American Idol,” the hit singing competition TV series, for more than 15 years. She had also worked in the music departments of several other productions such as “The Singing Bee,” “Hollywood Game Night,” “Lip Sync Battle,” and several Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.

“Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her,” an “American Idol” spokesperson said in a statement. “Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

