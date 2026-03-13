Two long-lost episodes of 'Doctor Who' have been found. Fans will soon be able to watch them

LONDON — Over six decades of "Doctor Who," the intergalactic adventurer's adversaries have included evil robots, rampaging Yeti — and the BBC, which erased many early episodes of the now-iconic sci-fi TV series.

A film charity announced Friday that it has found two previously lost 1960s episodes among the possessions of a deceased collector. They have been restored by BBC archivists and will be available next month on the broadcaster’s streaming service.

The discovery leaves 95 episodes still missing from the adventures of a galaxy-hopping alien known as the Doctor that debuted in 1963.

“Doctor Who” — the “who” is an existential question, rather than the character's name — has become a television institution with millions of fans around the world. But the BBC’s attitude to the show in its early years was careless. Scores of episodes were lost because the broadcaster wiped the tapes for re-use.

“The attitudes to archiving back in the 60s in television was really very different from today, and lots of material was junked,” said Justin Smith, a cinema professor at England’s De Montfort University and chair of trustees of Film is Fabulous!, which works to preserve cinema and television history.

Smith told the BBC that the charity found film cans containing the two rediscovered black-and-white episodes, “The Nightmare Begins” and “Devil’s Planet,” among the collection of a film aficionado who had died. The collector’s estate wishes to remain anonymous.

The episodes aired during the show's third series in 1965 and feature William Hartnell, the first of more than a dozen actors to play the Doctor, in a story involving archvillains the Daleks – pepperpot-shaped metal aggressors whose favorite word is "Exterminate!"

The discovery is the first since 2013, when nine missing episodes were found in the storeroom of a television relay station in Nigeria.

The newfound episodes feature Peter Purves, who played the Doctor’s sidekick Steven Taylor in 46 installments of the show.

“Twenty-seven of mine still are missing, but I’m delighted that two have been found,” 87-year-old Purves told the BBC. “It’s rather sad, but it’s great when some turn up.”

“Doctor Who” ran from 1963 to 1989 and was revived in 2005. Its longevity is due partly to the flexibility of the premise. The Doctor, a Time Lord from the planet Gallifrey, can travel to any point in space or time and can regenerate into new bodies, allowing the character to outlive any particular star.

The most recent series, starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, aired in 2025. The show is due to return with an as-yet undisclosed actor in the role.

