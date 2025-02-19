True crime cruise will star John Walsh and hosts of 'RedHanded,' 'Scamfluencers' and 'Kill List'

NEW YORK — (AP) — Hosts of many popular true crime podcasts will headline a true crime-themed cruise next year that's being billed as a first-of-its kind immersive mystery experience at sea.

The cruise will feature "America's Most Wanted" host John Walsh, Hannah Maguire and Suruthi Bala from "RedHanded," Scaachi Koul and Sarah Hagi from "Scamfluencers," Aaron Habel and Justin Evans from "Generation Why," Carl Miller of "Kill List," "Hollywood & Crime" host Tracy Pattin and Chris Stewart from "Law & Crime."

"The true crime community is packed full of talented creators, experts and some of the most discerning fans/listeners out there! So, finding such an exciting way to connect with all these people — on a one-of-a-kind Caribbean cruise(!) — is the best news ever! It’s going to be so much fun, we can’t wait!” Bala wrote to The Associated Press.

Wondery's Exhibit C Presents: A True Crime Cruise will take place on Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Joy ship. The four-night cruise will sail from Miami starting Jan. 26, 2026, to Nassau, Bahamas.

In addition to the podcast hosts, the cruise will have body language expert Susan Constantine, blood splatter expert Alina Burroughs, forensic psychologist Kris Mohandie, genetic genealogist CeCe Moore, former detectives Robert Souza and Tom Lange and true crime author Tori Telfer.

The cruise will feature murder mystery events, workshops, panel discussions, a crime-solving immersive theater, self-defense classes and trivia nights.

Two packages are available: One includes food, basic drinks, access to panels and presentations, starting at $1,335 per person based on double occupancy. The other package starts at $3,235.

The cruise is a collaboration between festival and music cruise operator Sixthman and podcast studio and network Wondery.

“We are looking forward to sharing this with so many other talented individuals who are sure to make this event truly special, through their expertise, energy, and enthusiasm for the genre,” Hagi said in an email.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.