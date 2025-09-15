'The Pitt' wins drama Emmy Award as the 'The Studio' breaks Emmys comedy record

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — "The Studio" turned the Emmys into a wrap party, winning best comedy series and breaking a comedy record for victories in a season with 13, as "Adolescence" and "The Pitt" took the night's other top prizes.

“I’m legitimately embarrassed by how happy this makes me,” series co-creator Seth Rogen said with his signature giggle, surrounded by cast and crew from the Apple TV+ movie-business romp.

All four of the Emmys handed out during Sunday night's CBS telecast from the Peackock Theater in Los Angeles went to Rogen. Along with the comedy series award, he won best directing with “Studio” co-creator and longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg, and best writing with Goldberg and others.

The first season of "The Studio" brought blockbuster buzz, and the Emmys ate it up from the start, whether because of Hollywood's love for stories about itself (with A-list guest stars) or the television industry's love for stories that mock the self-importance of movie people.

“The Pitt” won best drama series while star Noah Wyle won best actor in a drama, getting his first Emmy after five nominations with no victories in the 1990s for “ER.”

Katherine LaNasa also won best supporting actress for the HBO Max medical series that had a Cinderella evening, trumping such heavyweights as “Severance” and “The White Lotus” for the top prize.

'Adolescence' triumphs

The six wins for Netflix's acclaimed "Adolescence," the story of a 13-year-old in Britain accused of a killing, included best actor for co-creator Stephen Graham, and best supporting actor for 15-year-old Owen Cooper, who became the youngest Emmy winner in over 40 years.

Cooper said in his acceptance that he was “nothing three years ago.”

“It’s just so surreal,” Cooper said. “Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple years back, I didn’t expect to be even in the United States, never mind here. So I think tonight proves that if you, if you listen and you focus and you step out your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life.”

Best supporting actress went to Erin Doherty, who played a therapist opposite Cooper in a riveting episode that like all four “Adolescence” episodes was filmed in a single shot.

Graham also won for writing.

Cristin Milioti won best actress in a limited series for “The Penguin.” It was the first win of the night for the HBO series from the Batman universe after it won eight at the Creative Arts ceremony.

Britt Lower and Tramell Tillman each won their first Emmy for "Severance," the Apple TV+ Orwellian workplace satire that is considered the favorite for best drama. Lower won best actress in a drama and Tillman won best supporting actor in a drama.

“My first acting coach was tough, y’all,” Tillman, wearing an all-white tuxedo, said from the stage. “But all great mothers are.”

He looked out to his mother in the audience and told her, “You were there for me where no one else was, and no one else would show up.”

His win had been widely expected but Lower's was a surprise in a category where Kathy Bates was considered a heavy favorite, for “Matlock.”

Jean Smart won best actress in a comedy for “Hacks” for the fourth time, at 73 extending her own record for the oldest woman ever to win the category.

Every acting winner other than Smart was a first timer.

A night of surprise winners

Smart's castmate and constant scene partner Hannah Einbinder, who had also been nominated for all four seasons but unlike Smart had never won, took best supporting actress in a comedy.

She said she had become committed to a bit where “it was cooler to lose.”

“But this is cool too!” she shouted, then ended her speech by cursing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and saying “Free Palestine!”

LaNasa won best supporting actress in a drama for the “The Pitt,” a surprise in a category where most expected one of the three nominees from “The White Lotus” to win.

“I am so proud and honored,” LaNasa, looking emotional and shocked, said.

In perhaps the biggest upset in a night full of them, Jeff Hiller won best supporting actor in a comedy for “Somebody Somewhere,” over Ike Barinholtz of “The Studio” and others.

How the 2025 Emmys opened

Stephen Colbert was the first person to take the stage to present the award during the CBS telecast at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles despite the recent controversial cancellation of his show by the network. He was greeted by a rousing and lengthy standing ovation.

“While I have your attention, is anyone hiring?” Colbert said.

He and his show would later win best talk series for the first time.

In an unusual show order, host Nate Bargatze delivered his opening monologue only after the first award was handed out.

The show opened with a sketch where “Saturday Night Live” stars Mikey Day, Bowen Yang and James Austin Johnson joined Bargatze, who played television inventor Philo T. Farnsworth opining on what the future of TV will be like.

Bargatze-as-Farnsworth mentions that there will be a Black Entertainment Television. When asked if there will be a network for white people, he replied, “Why, CBS of course.”

