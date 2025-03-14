'Ted Lasso' is coming back. Apple TV+ confirms Jason Sudeikis' hit show will have a fourth season

Jason Sudeikis' mustache is making a comeback. "Ted Lasso," the dramedy about a fiercely optimistic American soccer coach in London, is set to return for a fourth season, Apple TV+ announced Friday.

The streamer did not say when the new episodes would become available or where they are in the production process. In a statement, Sudeikis, the show's star and an executive producer, hinted the new episodes would be about taking chances.

“In season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

Ted Lasso the character was first introduced by Sudeikis in 2013 to promote NBC Sports' coverage of the England Premier League. In a short film, Lasso was the coach of London's Tottenham Hotspur Football Club. It was quickly clear that he knew little — if anything — about soccer.

“They're gonna play hard for all four quarters,” Lasso said of the players in a mock press conference. “Do we have any goals this season? Absolutely. We're gonna win a lot of games and we're gonna get in the playoffs." “There's no playoffs” a reporter corrected from the audience. The bit was so popular that Sudeikis was tapped to reprise the character again the following year.

The idea came up to write a show around the character but it didn't come to fruition until Bill Lawrence ("Scrubs," "Cougar Town") helped get it picked up by Apple TV+. "Ted Lasso" debuted in August 2020, in the middle of the pandemic lockdown. This version of Lasso was the new coach of a fictional soccer team in London called AFC Richmond. Lasso's cheery disposition allowed him to win over even the surliest of soccer fans, not to mention viewers tired of staying indoors.

“He’s the version of me that I wish I could be,” Sudeikis told the AP ahead of its debut. “He has highs and lows like anyone. But he’s eternally optimistic and hopeful and sincere.”

"Ted Lasso" has won seven Primetime Emmy Awards, including outstanding comedy series for its first two seasons. It made stars out of its supporting cast, including Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple.

