Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will induct Outkast, Cyndi Lauper, Salt-N-Pepa, the White Stripes

LOS ANGELES — Outkast, Cyndi Lauper, Salt-N-Pepa and Soundgarden will be among the newly minted members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at Saturday night's induction ceremony.

From Chubby Checker to the White Stripes, artists representing every decade from the 1950s to the 2000s will be inducted as part of the hall's class of 2025.

Chappell Roan is set to induct Lauper, and Avril Lavigne is set to take the stage with her. Donald Glover has been tapped to induct Outkast, and Elton John is scheduled to pay musical tribute to hall member Brian Wilson, who died earlier this year.

But the role played by the many other announced guest stars, including Missy Elliot, Olivia Rodrigo and Twenty One Pilots, remains a mystery on a night that is always defined by its surprises. Fans of the bands are also wondering which guests might join the living members of Bad Company and Soundgarden on stage.

Among the big questions this year are whether Outkast and the White Stripes will reunite to perform, or at least to accept their honor. Artists — or guests celebrating them — generally play a set a of their essential songs as part of their induction.

How to watch the Rock Hall induction show

This year's ceremony returns to the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles in the city's three-year rotation with New York and Cleveland, the home of the hall itself.

Fans who've bought tickets will see it live, and so can fans at home in a livestream on Disney+, a new development since 2023. The show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern, 5 p.m. Pacific.

It will be available to stream on Hulu starting Sunday. And it will get its traditional edited telecast on ABC on Jan. 1.

Who will be inducted

Here's a look at the full class of 2025 and a few of their defining songs.

Outkast: American rap duo that began in the 1990s. Key songs: “Hey Ya,” “Ms. Jackson” and “Roses”

Salt-N-Pepa: American rap group formed in the 1980s. Key songs: “Push It,” “Let’s Talk About Sex” and “Shoop”

Bad Company: English rock band formed in the 1970s. Key songs: “Feel Like Makin' Love,” “Can't Get Enough,” “Bad Company”

Chubby Checker: American singer who began releasing records in the 1950s. Key songs: “The Twist,” “Limbo Rock,” “Let's Twist Again”

Joe Cocker: English singer who began releasing records in the 1960s and died in 2014. Key songs: “You Are So Beautiful,” “Up Where We Belong,” “With a Little Help From My Friends”

Cyndi Lauper: American singer and songwriter whose solo career began in the early 1980s. Key songs: “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” “Time After Time,” “True Colors”

Soundgarden: American rock band formed in 1984. Key songs: “Black Hole Sun,” “Fell on Black Days,” and “Outshined.”

Warren Zevon, American singer-songwriter who began releasing solo records in the early 1970s and died in 2003. Key songs: “Lawyers, Guns and Money,” “Werewolves of London,” “Keep Me in Your Heart”

Thom Bell, American music producer and songwriter starting in the 1960s who died in 2022. Key songs: the Delfonics' “La-La (Means I Love You),” the Spinners' “The Rubberband Man,” the Stylistics' “You Make Me Feel Brand New.”

The White Stripes: American rock band that began in the 1990s. Key songs: “Seven Nation Army,” “We're Going to Be Friends,” “Doorbell.”

Carole Kaye: American session musician who played on scores of hits starting in the 1950s, primarily on bass. Key songs: The Beach Boys’ “Good Vibrations,” Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots are Made for Walkin’,” Barbra Streisand’s “The Way We Were”

Nicky Hopkins, English session musician who played keyboards on dozens of hits starting in the 1960s and died in 1994. Key songs: the Beatles’ “Revolution,” the Rolling Stones’ “Sympathy for the Devil,” Cocker’s “You Are So Beautiful”

Lenny Waronker. American music producer and executive starting in the 1970s. Key songs from artists he produced or signed: Rickie Lee Jones' “Chuck E's in Love,” Prince's “Purple Rain,” R.E.M.'s “Losing My Religion”

